HELENA – A big increase in Montana’s tobacco tax – some $70 million a year – won approval Tuesday from a Senate committee.

The 9-3 vote by the Senate Taxation Committee sends the measure to the Senate floor and keeps Senate Bill 354 as a potential piece of the session’s budget puzzle, which lawmakers must put together these final weeks of the 2017 Legislature.

SB354, sponsored by Sen. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, would increase Montana’s cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack and impose similar increases for other tobacco products. It also would tax electronic cigarettes and vaping products in Montana.

If approved, the bill would make Montana’s state tobacco tax, at $3.20 per pack of cigarettes, the fifth-highest in the nation, surpassed only by New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Anti-smoking advocates supported the bill, saying the higher price for tobacco would lead to fewer kids picking up the habit.

Money from the increase also would help balance the state budget.

About half the money would be dedicated for health-care expenses and services, including a raise in the wages for “direct care” workers at nursing homes that take care of poor people on Medicaid.

The rest would go into the state treasury, veterans’ nursing homes and state building projects.

Four Republicans — state Sens. Roger Webb of Billings, Brian Hoven of Great Falls, Russ Tempel of Chester and Tom Richmond of Billings – joined all five Democrats on the panel in supporting the bill. Three Republicans voted against it.