HAMILTON – The Hamilton Police Department has completed their investigation into a reported sexual assault involving two Anaconda High School basketball players.

Their findings in the case were passed on to the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office Wednesday evening.

Two players were suspended in the wake of the investigation after being accused of sexual assaulting a juvenile at the Class-B Basketball tournament in Hamilton last month.

Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster said they obtained statements and served two search warrants during the investigation.

No arrests have been made and it is now up to the Ravali County Attorney’s Office to decide if charges are filed.

MTN’s Don Fisher