BUTTE – The Butte animal shelter dogs and cats got to strut their stuff last week.

Professional photograph Alycia Holland Carriger a volunteer for the shelter wanted to give back and improve the animals’ chances of adoption. She decided to take creative photos of the animals.

Shelter Director Jacki Casagranda was supportive of the idea, “It’s just been amazing it really has helped the animals get noticed more people are excited to see the new pictures coming out.”

After the animals posed for their closeups the shelter posted the fancy pictures on the their website and Facebook page.

So what’s the trick to getting good doggie pictures? Carriger said, “It’s kind of the same as taking kids pictures, you got to get their attention somehow, whether it’s treats or toys or making loud noises. The shelter has all kinds of bandannas and coats and I brought some bows for the little girls.”

“It just kind of adds a little spunk and a little fun to their pictures it just helps to kind of you know show them in a really great light and, you know, out of a kennel environment, it gives them a chance to show off who they really are,” explained Casagranda. “I think every dog sells themselves because they all have great personalities and different, wonderful things about them and we just try and share that with people and let them know what a great addition they’d be getting to their family.”

The shelter said 14 animals were adopted after the photo shoot and interest continues to grow.

MTN reporter: John Emeigh