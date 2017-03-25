HELENA (MTN)– Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed late Friday that search of a property on Turk Rd. is related to the investigation into the murder John “Mike” Crites.

Authorities have released no other details on the search Friday night.

Crites disappeared in June of 2011. Parts of his dismembered remains were found near McDonald Pass in October of that year. No one has ever been charged in his murder.

Crites’ disappearance and death followed many run-ins with neighbors involving disputes over road and land easements and allegations of trespassing.

Sheriff Dutton has previously said Crites was supposed to meet another person on June 26, 2011 to discuss the land dispute. The bolt to the gate on his land had been sawed off and Crites’ front door was open and unlocked.

There is $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.