(HELENA) The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is still searching a property northwest of Helena, in connection with the ongoing investigation into a 2011 murder.

Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said Monday that the search on Turk Road continued throughout the weekend. He released no other details.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that the search was related to the death of John “Mike” Crites. Crites, who lived along Turk Road, disappeared in June 2011. In October of that year, parts of his dismembered remains were found near MacDonald Pass.

Crites’ death followed a series of disputes with his neighbors, over road and land easements and allegations of trespassing. He had been supposed to meet with someone about one of the disputes on the day he was reported missing.

No charges have ever been filed in Crites’ death. His family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.