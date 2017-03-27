Happy Monday!

A weak storm system produced showers, mountain snow showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder across the state on Monday. A few showers will continue into the night, but this storm will start settling down after dark. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. Isolated showers will continue for central and eastern Montana into the morning hours. Tuesday, a stronger low pressure will move through the central Rockies, well to the south of Montana. Some showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will move through far eastern Montana, but most of the state will have more sunshine. Highs will reach the 50s through the lower elevations, with 30s and 40’s in the higher terrain. A couple mixed rain/snow showers will develop in the afternoon over the western mountains. All in all, Tuesday will be a much nicer day to be outside than Monday. Wednesday, the next storm will approach and spread cloud cover across most of the state’s sky. A few showers and high mountain snow showers will move west of the Continental Divide through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s for most towns, with southwest winds increasing as well. Thursday, low pressure will produce a steady rain for the lower elevations of central and southern Montana. The Hi-Line looks cloudy and dry. The decent soaker will make for a chilly, wet day. Snow levels will be above 5,000′ so mountain passes will likely have a slushy few inches accumulate. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s in the areas of rain, but low 50s in the drier air up on the Hi-Line. Late Thursday evening, snow could mix down to around 4,000′. Friday will start out cloudy with a rain/snow mix in the lower elevations, and snow in the mountains. The storm will slowly pull away by late in the day. Highs will only reach the 40s, with 20s and 30s in the mountains. Travelling over mountain passes on Friday will likely be slippery and slushy. This weekend, Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday, another storm will move into the state with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist