HELENA – Helena learned more about feminism on Sunday morning at the Myrna Loy center from a professional signer from Iran, now a U.S. resident.

Guest speaker Azam Ali from Los Angeles shared experiences from her life growing up in Iran before moving to the U.S. in 1985.

Ali talked about working as an artist while living in the country, and what life was like for her as a female.

Ali said she wanted the audience to leave with a better understanding of eastern and western cultures and how communities can work together to conquer differences.

“I come to places like Montana to perform and to have dialog with the people not just because I need to humanize myself for them, but because I need also for myself to see them as human beings and not people that I should be afraid of because I think the fear right now is running both ways,” said Ali.

