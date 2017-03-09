Happy Storm Day!

Widespread snow and bitterly cold temperatures for March moved across Big Sky Country last night and this morning. Check out this picture below of the ice accretion on a truck that drove from Billings to Helena. Roads were and will be treacherous. Accumulation of snow has ranged from a couple inches up to nearly 12″ already in the mountains. If you have not seen much snow yet, like along the Hi-Line, the snow is on the way. Another wave of snow is increasing through western and central Montana. Several more inches are likely tonight into Friday morning. At the same time, the arctic air will begin to retreat to the northeast. All day Thursday, warmer temperatures in the 30s have been right on the west side of the Continental Divide. This warmer air will push into the Capitol area by morning, with snow mixing with and changing to freezing drizzle. This will create a coating of ice on top of the new snow. However, temperatures will keep climbing on Friday with highs reaching the 40s for Great Falls out to Lewistown and points south. North of there, highs will stay in the 10s and 20s. Snow will be steadiest in northeast Montana on Friday, but some sun will pop out closer to the Continental Divide. Saturday, the storm will pull away but still leave a front that will be situated from the Rocky Mountain Front down southeast into the Billings area. South of that line, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for highs. North of that line, highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. By Sunday morning, another low pressure will spread snow through the state, with the most significant accumulation likely in northcentral and northeast Montana. A bigger warmup is on the way for the entire state next week, as temperatures climb into the 50s for most areas by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time goes into effect this Saturday night, so set your clocks forward when you go to bed. Sunset Sunday evening will be closer to 7:30pm, another sign Spring is right around the corner.