HELENA – The man who hid out in Mexico for 11 years, violating the conditions of his bond in 2004 and found guilty of bail jumping charges, was sentenced in court on Wednesday.

Judge Michael McMahon sentenced Thomas Sliwinski of Helena to 40 years in prison with 10 suspended.

The jury at the trial back in January the jury made up of 10 woman and 2 men found Sliwinski guilty of fleeing Lewis and Clark County in 2004 to Mexico.

He was arrested in Mexico in 2015.

Sliwinski , already designated a persistent felony offender, originally was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, involving a pair of under-aged girls.

In 2003 he was charged with raping one of step daughters. In a plea agreement, Sliwinski pled guilty to criminal endangerment.

Sliwinski was then charged with felony tampering with evidence for posting revenge porn on the internet, a video of one of his step-daughters in a sexual situation.

He is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence on the original charges and has been ordered to complete two phases of sex offender treatment before he’s eligible for parole.