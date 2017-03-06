HELENA – On Monday night a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the area just northwest of Helena at approximately 7:27 p.m. The 3.34 magnitude quake on the Richter Scale was brief and occurred at a significant depth of 6.6 miles.

Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz says an earthquake of this size and this depth would be felt over a fairly significant area. No damage has been reported yet. There have been no aftershocks.

This story is developing.

