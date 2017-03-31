Happy Friday!

After a cloudy, chilly start, sunshine broke out across the state making for a very nice day. It was so nice, even the elk came out! Tonight will be a beautiful, starry night with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Saturday will start out sunny and warm, but clouds will increase through the day and become mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind will pick up to around 30mph. Saturday night, a cold front will cross the state setting the stages for changes by Sunday. Sunday will be partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Scattered showers and mountain snow showers will pop through the afternoon. If you plan on heading into the mountains on Sunday, it will be much more wintry with snow showers and highs only in the 20s and 30s. Lower elevations will have highs in the 40s and 50s, and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Monday, widespread snow showers are likely across the state. Little to no accumulation is likely in the lower elevations, but the mountains will pick up a few inches. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s, with 20s in the mountains. BRRR! Tuesday will be brisk with a few mountain snow showers, highs will remain below average in the 40s to around 50. A big warmup is likely late in the week with highs approaching 70 by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist