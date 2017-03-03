HELENA – Helena has scheduled a hearing on proposed fee changes for the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and other city parks.

Most park fees will stay the same or see minimal increases, but the city wanted to implement rates for some facilities that currently do not have usage fees.

Fees could be added for the use of band shells, picnic shelters and the Donaldson Park Barn.

The plan would also implement service fees for park use based on the number of people expected to attend events.

At Last Chance Splash some fees are being reduced slightly, but the cost of admission to the pool and waterpark are going up $.50 for people ages 4 to 64 years old.

The pool would add a senior rate of $3.50 for adults over the age of 65. The new proposal would include a senior and family season pass.

The hearing is scheduled for March 13 at 6 p.m. at the city county building.

For more information on the proposed changes chick here and here.