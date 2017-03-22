(HELENA) There’s a new effort underway to get more people involved in Special Olympics in the Helena area.

Special Olympics Montana’s Tri-County Area is holding its first Volunteer Party Saturday in Helena.

Liz Swenson, the Tri-County Area volunteer coordinator says the event is celebrating people who have volunteered, but also getting the word out to others who might want to get involved.

“There’s always a need for more volunteers,” she said.

Swenson says they’re looking for people to help with events like Bowling Bashes, track meets and the annual state Special Olympics basketball tournament. They’re also trying to recruit members for the Tri-County Area management team.

The Volunteer Party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Red Atlas on Euclid Avenue. Food and raffle prizes will be available. Everyone is welcome to attend.