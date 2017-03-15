HELENA – Longer days and warmer nights means crime could rise because often time’s criminals change their tactics in the spring.

According to Helena police, an increase in car break-ins is likely. Vehicles parked outside overnight, at trailheads/fishing access sites and parks can be targeted.

Helena Police Department Lieutenant Cory Bailey said often times criminals are looking for an easy target. He offers simple ways to prevent the crimes from happening.

“It’s just a big reminder as to have people lock their vehicles, I know they want to be out enjoying the sunshine and everything during the long winter months, but make sure you are not leaving valuables out,” said Bailey.

Story continues below



Bailey also said people should also avoid posting their activity on social media. When social media users post that they are going on vacation, bailey said this could be a red flag for someone who wants to break into a house.

Detailed accounts of where you are going or what you are doing could let criminals now when your home or car vulnerable.