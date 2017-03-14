Happy Tuesday,

It was another mild, spring-like day for most of the state with the exception of northeast Montana. A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY is in effect for northeast Montana into Wednesday morning, as icy rain will create a glaze of ice on most surfaces. Travel will be very slippery along the Hi-Line and points north. Freezing rain is caused by above freezing temperatures aloft, with freezing temperatures right at the surface. The liquid rain does not have time to freeze as it falls through the shallow, cold air. However, once it hits the surface, the liquid immediately freezes on contact creating a glaze of ice. Spreaking of ice, an AREAL FLOOD WATCH continues for the Glendive area because of an ice jam on the Yellowstone River south of Glendive. Rain showers and high mountain snow will continue in western Montana tonight. Wednesday will be a very warm day, with most of the state reaching the 50s and 60s. A few towns could even briefly touch 70. Northeast Montana will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 40s (but at least it’s above freezing). Skies will be mostly cloudy and wind will be gusty up to 30mph out of the southwest. Thursday morning, a cold front will slice across the state. Temperatures will drop with highs only in the 40s and 50s, 20s and 30s in the mountains. A few mixed rain and snow showers will cross the mountains and valleys through the morning, and the higher mountains will pick up a couple inches of snow. Strong west winds will move throughout the state. Friday is St. Patrick’s Day, and it looks beautiful with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be the warmest day in the near future, with highs again reaching the 50s and 60s, but a few more towns will hit 70 for the first time this year. Saturday will also be mostly cloudy and breezy, with gusts topping 30mph across the plains. Sunday, another cold front will move through the state with cooler temperatures and a little mountain snow. Monday is the first day of spring, but cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s will greet the new season. Also, a little wet snow is possible. Go figure…



Curtis Grevenitz