HELENA – St. Peter’s Hospital is in the process of installing a massive piece of new equipment that will help better serve cancer patients in need of radiation treatment.

The $5 million linear accelerator, known as LINAC, is being installed in St. Peter’s Cancer Treatment Center this week.

Having the LINAC in Helena means that patients who previously had to travel to receive such care can now stay closer to home.

It offers more focused radiation treatment for cancer patients, including some cases that were previously not possible to treat.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Andrew Cupino said the precise focus also means less radiation to healthy areas, such as in a situation where someone has cancer spread to small areas of the brain.

“Now, with this new machine, we can treat those tiny little brain tumors, with more focused radiation. Not deliver those doses of radiation to the normal brain and they come out of the treatment having better control of the tumor itself without the toxicity of all the radiation to the normal brain,” said Dr. Cupino.

After installation, the LINAC will go through a calibration and testing process to ensure it is precise and ready for use.

Officials said they hope it will be treating patients by April 24.