BUTTE – St. Urho’s Day is a made up holiday about a made up Saint who drove the grasshoppers out of Finland and saved the country’s wine vineyards.

In Butte, it has been a fun tradition since 1975 that’s celebrated the day before St. Patrick’s Day.

However, this Thursday, the Irish town will have two separate St. Urho’s celebrations. One at the East Side Athletic Club and the other one will be held Uptown. This comes after a rift occurred in the planning committee.

“Well, we would consider ours the traditional St. Urho’s Day celebration because the committee is made up of the original founding Father Irv Niemi,” said Gina Vareli with the East Side Athletic Club.

Story continues below



Lee Waananen, who decided to start an outdoor event in Uptown, said, “It was an opportunity for me to take something that was normal closed down into a single bar and just allow the exposure to reach more people a lot of younger people.”

The reason for the split depends on whom you ask.

“We had a committee member who separated himself from the committee and he felt it was important to take it Uptown,” Vareli said.

Waananen said, “We didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of different things that were going on.”

It looks like Butte will get two St. Urho’s crowned this year. St. Urho was all about more wine and fewer grasshoppers. So it begs the question: Why can’t we all just get along?

“Because Finlanders are very stubborn, all of us. It’s a curse, essentially,” Waananen said.

Vareli added, “We didn’t want to be in competition with someone else, but it kind of appears it went that way, but that’s okay, we don’t mind, we’re going to have a wonderful celebration.”

With two St. Urho’s Butte’s grasshopper population is in trouble.

MTN Reporter: John Emeigh