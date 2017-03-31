Benefis Health System staff and community members gathered in front of Lions Park Friday to rally behind the health care facility and against a nurse’s union.

‘Stand with Benefis‘ rally organizers urge registered nurses to reject a union when they are scheduled to vote next week.

Rally organizers said unionization limits nurse’s ability to communicate openly with their administration teams.

They said staffing shortages exist across the nation and forming a union will not solve the problem.

“There’s been a lot of promises that they can improve things but looking at MNA contracts from across the state and other hospitals, we’re already better off than other facilities that are already unionized,” said Nurse Practitioner with the Benefis Hospitalist Program Kenton Orr.

The Montana Nurses Association told MTN that if a majority of registered nurses vote for union representation, they will negotiate issues including staffing levels, recruitment and retention of nurses, and professional development and support for graduate nurses transitioning into nursing practice.

Organizers said they believe a collaborative approach is key in providing the best patient care.

“Union hospitals are no better off than our hospitals, it would be better for us to work together as a team with our administration instead of against it,” said Orr.

He said nurse practitioners receive a contested vote and could be affected by unionization.

“We’re kind of limbo yes it could affect us and it would affect us very negatively. I’m here to stand up with our nurses at Benefis, we’re going to stand together,” said Orr.