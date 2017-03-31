LIVINGSTON (AP) — About 50 people attended a public meeting to discuss the state’s closure of 183 miles of the Yellowstone River when a parasite killed tens of thousands of fish late last summer and how a similar occurrence might be handled in the future.

When the fish began dying in mid-August, the state banned all recreation on a section of the river in an effort to prevent the spread of the parasite.

The closure was gradually lifted, but a University of Montana economist estimated Park County lost about $500,000 in visitor spending.

Business owners at a panel discussion on Wednesday said the state should communicate better and have a clearer plan for re-opening the river if a similar closure is needed.

Regional fisheries manager Travis Horton says now that they’ve had experience with a major die-off, the decisions might be different.