A pair of 1 percent raises over two years for 14,500 state employees is a fair salary boost in these tight budget times, state workers and their representatives told a Montana House committee Tuesday.

“We get the fact that the budget is tight,” said Rich Aarstad, an archivist for the Montana Historical Society. “We understand that everybody is going to have to tighten their belts up. We’re more than willing to do that.”

Aarstad and other state workers testified Tuesday in favor of House Bill 13, the state pay-plan bill, which would implement and fund the raises this year and next.

The bill gives state workers a 1 percent raise starting Nov. 15 and then another 1 percent raise in November 2018.

Story continues below



The bill also includes about $3 million for the state university system, enough to give 5,000 employees a raise of 0.4 percent in each of the next two years, a system spokesman said.

However, if the bill passes, the state Board of Regents, which oversees the system, would decide the amount and timing of any raises for system employees, based on how much money is available from the state and student tuition.

Overall, the raises would cost the state about $16.5 million over the next two years.

Rep. Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday the panel will act on the bill within the next week.

The sponsor of HB13, Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena, said the measure “lifts up all our state employees by giving them a modest salary adjustment so that they can continue to do the good work for this state.”

Nicole Thuotte, a veteran employee of the Office of Public Instruction, said that state employees have been asked to do “more with less” for many years. The raise – along with a promise that health-plan costs won’t go up – will help state workers keep up with inflationary costs in their personal lives, she said.

“It would be a chance for once to loosen the belt that’s been strangling us as state employees,” she said. “It’s time to reward all of us for our hard work.”

State workers got a 50-cents-an-hour raise this January and in January 2016.