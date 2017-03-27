HELENA – A judge set bond at $100,000 for man accused of raping a young girl.

Robert Stone, 47 years old, appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Monday afternoon on felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent exposure.

According to court documents, police learned of the alleged sexual abuse after a call to the Department of Public Health and Human Services child abuse hotline.

Investigators said the assault occurred sometime between September of 2015 and September of 2016.

Court records said the girl, who is under the age of 10, told a forensic interviewer that Stone had exposed himself on multiple occasions; she also described abuse in detail.

Stone is due back in on April 17 for a preliminary hearing.