The month blew in like a Lion across the state, with strong winds, snow, and some sun mixed in for good measure. Wind gusts frequently topped 40mph, with gusts as high as 70mph in East Glacier. The wind has eased up enough so the High Wind Warning has been allowed to expire, but gusty winds will continue tonight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect tonight for the Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, and Meagher Counties. A band of snow has set up from the Hi-Line near Cut Bank down to the southeast around Lewistown. This area of snow will continue Wednesday evening, with difficult travel between Great Falls and Havre. Snow will accumulate a couple inches on the west side of the Hi-Line down through north central Montana to around Lewistown. Lows will fall into the 10s and 20s. Thursday will start out mostly cloudy with a few areas of snow, but clouds will break through the day with mild temperatures in the 40s moving in. Southwest wind will still blow between 15-35mph. Friday looks springlike, with temperatures warming into the 40s to around 50 under mostly sunny skies. Pesky southwest winds will be stronger over the Montana prairies. Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, mild, with a few mixed rain and snow showers. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s in the lower elevations, 30s in the mountains. Sunday will be cloudy and mild to start, but wet snow could develop later in the day and continue through the night into Monday. Several inches are possible, with wind and colder air to begin next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist