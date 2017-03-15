A new analysis of government data by the Consumer Federation of America says the number of Americans in default on their student loans jumped by nearly a fifth last year.

At the end of 2016 there were 4.2 million Federal Direct Loan borrowers in default, meaning they’ve not made a payment in more than none months. That’s up 17 percent from 3.6 million at the end of 2015.

And, according to the U.S. Department of Education, 42.4 million Americans owed $1.3 trillion in federal student loans.

The figure doesn’t include borrowing through private student loans, credit cards and home equity loans to finance college.