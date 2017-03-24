HELENA – Just over 200 high school students from across Montana visited the capitol on Friday to learn about financial responsibility.

Montana Credit Unions provided a financial reality fair at the capitol. Students were given a budget that required them manage the price of housing, cell phones, cars, children expenses and more.

Students were given hypothetical careers and salaries.

Faith Johnson, 17, learned that handling money is serious and isn’t always easy.

“Living with your parents is so much easier; I see why my parents said no to some things that I wanted. Big reality check of how much an actual adult will spend with bare necessities,” added Johnson of Saint Andrews Catholic School.

“At the end of the month we want people to have money saved we want money in your pocket,”said Nolan Glueckert, Montana Credit Union rep.

Montana Credit Unions wants young adults to learn the importance of not getting oneself in a financial hole they may not be able to get out of, they also want to teach making smart decisions with money.