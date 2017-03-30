A Cascade County Task Force has begun its second year of trying to reduce and prevent suicide in north-central Montana.

The Suicide Prevention Task Force was created by Cascade County Mental Health Local Advisory Council, and includes volunteers from veterans programs like Veterans Affairs, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, Disabled American Veterans Charity, Vets for Veterans, along with organizations like American Red Cross and Cascade City County Health Department.

“We see ourselves as part of a movement statewide,” said Greg Tilton with the Cascade County Suicide Prevention Task Force. “These local advisory councils were developed out of the Department of Public Health and Human Services to give bottoms-up management, bottoms-up direction to just this type of thing – suicide prevention and meeting other challenges for underserved populations.”

Members said Wednesday’s ‘Mental Health Awareness Day’ showed there is support for those with mental health issues to get the help they need from the community.

One of the committee’s goals is to destigmatize mental illness.

“50 percent of the population will have been depressed at one time or another in their lives, so depression is really like the common cold of mental illness. And when people understand that – and understand not to stigmatize others, nor to stigmatize themselves when they’re experiencing difficulties – then I think we’ll be in a better position for persons to step forward and gain the help they need,” said Tilton.

The task force also aims to educate people on what practical things can be done to change how we approach the subject of suicide, including raising awareness, proper screening and outreach.

“Community awareness, or raising community awareness is an intervention in and of itself- it’s a societal intervention; where in the more people understand about the need for more personal education and what kind of practical things they can do to protect their family or themselves, then it all leads towards lowering the chances of suicide,” said Tilton.

He said 86 percent of parents who have lost a child to suicide didn’t know the child was depressed.

“If you’re a parent, and you have any question about their mental health, you could have them screened and possibly result in a life-saving event there,” said Tilton.

A 2016 report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Montana has been in the top five states with the highest suicide rate for nearly 40 years.

For the 2017 State Suicide Plan, click here.

To watch MTN’s Face the State interview with Tilton focusing on suicide prevention, click here.