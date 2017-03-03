Happy Friday!

It’s the first weekend of March, and the weather will be on the stormy side. The weekend will start out on the warm side of a front, and the instability could kick off a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon near the Capital up through Great Falls, and by the Hi-Line late in the evening. These showers and thunderstorms could contain a mix of rain, snow, and even possibly hail. Not everyone will see these showers and storms, but it’s something to watch out for when you’re outside. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, Glacier National Park area, and the Bitterroots and Saphire mountains. Snow will fly in the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide, accumulating anywhere from 1-6″. Skies will be mostly cloudy across the state. Highs will range from the 30s in the mountains, to the 40s and 50s in the lower elevations. Sunday, the cold front will cross the state. Skies will be cloudy with areas of snow across the mountains and the lower elevations. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s, but fall through the afternoon and evening into the 20s and 30s. Several inches will accumulate in the mountains through Sunday night. A coating up to 3″ is possible in the lower elevations by Monday morning. Monday will be blustery and cold, with highs in the 20s and 30s. West winds will howl up to 40mph. Snow showers will be more common over the mountains, but will frequently drift down over the lower elevations. A quick coating up to an inch or so is possible. Travelling over the mountain passes will also be difficult in the wind and snow. Tuesday’s weather will quiet down and warm up a bit into the 40s. More warmth in the 50s and stronger winds are likely for the remainder of next week. A cold front right around Friday into Saturday will bring back more wintry weather and colder temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz