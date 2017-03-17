HELENA (MTN)-Sunshine Week, a week dedicated to promoting open and free access to public information, was recognized at the Montana State Capitol Friday.

The Montana Broadcasters Association, Montana Newspaper Association, and the Freedom of Information Hot Line Board set up displays and handed out sunshine cookies to help raise awareness.

Advocates want to ensure public information is available to every Montanan and encourage people to contact the Freedom of Information Hot Line if they need assistance gaining access to public records.

Melody Martinsen, chairwoman of the Freedom of Information Hotline, says that access to public information is a cornerstone of our democracy and believe everyone should have fair access to such information.

“We can’t make sure that our form of government is giving us what we want if we don’t know what we’re doing. And the media broadly on all levels is where we find that out.” says Martinsen.

The Freedom of Information Hotline website includes links and resources explaining Montana’s open meeting law, public records law and court access.

The Montana Television Network is a member of the Montana Broadcasters Association.