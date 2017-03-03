GREAT FALLS – Marcus Wayne Logan has been arrested and is now in custody in Great Falls.

Logan escaped capture after speeding away from law enforcement officers on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, MTN News received word that several law enforcement vehicles were in the Gibson Flats area.

About 40 minutes later, it was confirmed that Logan had been apprehended.

Details of the arrest have not yet been released.

Court documents state that on Thursday, the Great Falls Police Department was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the apprehension of Logan.

Logan, who has convictions on drug charges and deceptive practices charges in Flathead County, had been listed as an probation absconder by the Montana Department of Corrections.

Logan was reportedly staying with Mary Duffy in Great Falls, and they were seen Thursday afternoon leaving a residence on the 1700 block of 20th Avenue South in a rented Ford Explorer.

Logan and Duffy then led GFPD officers, Cascade County Sheriff’s officers, and U.S. Marshals on a high-speed chase in southeast Great Falls.

Logan eventually got out of the Explorer and ran away, and Duffy got into the driver’s seat and continued fleeing from officers in the Gibson Flats area.

Officers called off the search several hours later as night fell, but advised people in the area to remain alert.

According to court documents, Duffy admitted knowing that Logan was a fugitive and allowed him to stay at her residence, and told police that they were planning to drive to Kalispell where Logan has relatives.

Duffy, 52 years old, does not have a criminal record, according to court documents, but given the nature of the offense and that she continued leading officers on the chase even after Logan ran away, prosecutors requested that her bond be set at $10,000.

We will update you as we get more information.