Billings police have identified the two suspects involved in Saturday’s shoplifting and shooting incident in the Rimrock Mall parking lot.

The male suspect, who was driving the Buick Enclave on Tuesday just before 4 p.m., was stopped by a patrol vehicle for a traffic violation in downtown Billings.

The officer discovered it was the same involved in the incident.

Despite being identified, neither have been arrested, according to Lt. Neil Lawrence.

Police did not release their names.

On Saturday James Newman fired six rounds at the tires of the fleeing Buick Enclave. who spent just shy of 10 years on active duty in the Marine Corps, noticed a male and female who appeared to have allegedly stole items and were attempting to leave the J.C. Penney.

The former Marine Sergeant approached the vehicle and ordered the two people to stop. “You are all under arrest,” he said. “This is a citizen’s arrest and you need to stay here until the police get here,” he informed them.

He remained on the phone with dispatch, laid his firearm on the ground and put his hands in the air when responding officers arrived.

Billings Police interviewed Newman. He was never placed in handcuffs and was released after questioning.

The investigation continued and the case has been assigned to detectives.