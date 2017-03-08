HELENA – Wednesday is International Women’s day and Governor’s Steve Bullocks Equal Pay for Equal Work task force met to discuss Montana’s wage gap.

According to the group, Montana women who work full-time earn, on average, about 72 percent of what their male counterparts earn putting Montana as one of the worst states in the nation.

The task force aims to change the numbers by providing increased wage negotiation training and encouraging women to pursue careers in technical fields like engineering and computer coding.

Task Force Co-Chair and Montana Commissioner of Labor and Industry Pam Bucy said the wage gap is an issue that affects all Montanans.

“This is not just a women’s issue this is a family issue. This is about insuring everyone gets a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s wage. But even more importantly that they understand what that is. That they have the information to pick the occupation that works best for them and then they have the information they need to get the highest possible wage for both their education and experience,” Bucy said.

She added that the state is expecting a worker shortage in the upcoming years.

Bullock spoke in honor of International Women’s Day and highlighted the work of the Task Force. “As a father, husband, and son, I know when Montana women succeed, Montana working families succeed.”

“On International Women’s Day, and every day, we recognize the contributions of women in ensuring Montana is the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family,” he added.

