HELENA – The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Nacheyla Dempsey has been canceled as of Wednesday morning.

Dempsey has been safely located by Helena Police Department.

On Tuesday the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Social Services received a call from her noncustodial parent, Rena Dempsey, that Dempsey was in an undisclosed location in Helena, out of control, and using heroin.

An altercation was heard over the phone and contact was lost. Authorities believed the teen is in danger.