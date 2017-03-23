HELENA – Tempers flared Thursday over a bill to allow all-mail ballots for Montana’s May 25 special election, as the chairman of the panel hearing the bill limited testimony and then ordered the room briefly cleared of spectators.

Rep. Alan Doane, R-Bloomfield and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, reconvened the hearing after a several-minute break, and admonished members not to be “disruptive” or encourage “a breach of decorum.”

“We’ve wasted nearly a half-hour of time on this … occurrence,” he told the committee after it had reconvened. “It’s totally unacceptable, in my mind, of what went on here today. This is not going to be tolerated.”

The blow-up came during the hearing on Senate Bill 305, which would allow Montana counties to decide to conduct an all-mail ballot for the May 25 election.

Story continues below



The election will choose Montana’s next U.S. House member, filling the seat left vacant when former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s Interior secretary.

The bill has become a flash-point of partisan rancor, as Democrats have accused state Republicans leaders of trying to kill the measure to hold down voter turnout on May 25 to advantage the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte.

At Thursday’s hearing at the Capitol, however, support came primarily from county officials – many of them Republicans – who said it would be costly and difficult to set up polling places, hire election judges and carry out other polling tasks for the unusual election.

“It’s convenient for the people (to have a mail-only ballot) and saving us a pile of money,” said Gary MacDonald, Roosevelt County commissioner. “Put politics aside and do what’s right for the taxpayers of Montana.”

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican and sponsor of the bill, said an all-mail ballot could save counties anywhere from $500,000 to $750,000 statewide.

While supporters packed the room and the hallway outside the Capitol hearing room, Doane had limited supporters and opponents to only 20 minutes of testimony, citing the committee’s full schedule of hearings.

Once the 20-minute limit was reached, he told supporters they could give only their name – a common practice by committees when they have a time limit and many witnesses who’ve shown up to speak.

Rep. Ellie Hill Smith, D-Missoula, objected, and then forced a committee vote on whether to overrule Doane’s decision. Republicans on the panel backed their chairman and upheld his order on a 13-8, party-line vote.

Yet when testimony resumed, SB305 supporter Carole Mackin of Helena ignored the limit on testimony and started telling why she favored the bill, saying it would save the county money and help keep her property taxes lower.

When Doane told her to stop talking, she replied: “I can speak, whether I’m speaking over you, or under you.”

The microphone for witnesses then was cut off and Doane ordered legislative security officers to clear the room of spectators.

When Mackin finally left the room, escorted by a police officer, supporters of the bill in the hallway outside the room cheered. They later held up signs for the bill and chanted “SB305 – keep it alive.”

Inside the committee room, Doane huddled with a legislative attorney and then reconvened the meeting, telling committee members that some had encouraged a “breach of decorum” that would not be tolerated.

Spectators then returned to the room and the hearing continued, with a long line of supporters parading to the microphone to give their name.

SB305 also had many opponents on Thursday, led by Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, the state’s chief election officer.

He said with just nine weeks until the election, it’s not a good idea to change the rules and allow counties to choose all-mail ballots, opening up the process to possible lawsuits or allegations of election mistakes.

“We are not here to run the cheapest elections,” Stapleton said. “We are here to run the best election … The whole country is watching Montana run our special election. All we’re saying is let us run the election the same way we ran it in November, so that you’re not embarrassed. …”

Some Native American officials and lawmakers also opposed the bill, saying that many Native Americans don’t have mailboxes at their homes, and that having polling stations on and near reservations would encourage a better turnout.

Doane later told MTN News he isn’t sure when the panel will vote on the bill.

The deadline for county election officials to send out ballots to overseas voters is less than three weeks away.