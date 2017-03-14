GREAT FALLS – Teriyaki Madness announced on Monday that it plans to open its Great Falls location on Saturday, April 1.

Teriyaki Madness plans to formally celebrate its grand opening on April 3 and 4.

A press release from the company said that on Monday, April 3, the first five people to order will receive free teriyaki bowls for an entire year, and the next 20 people to order will receive free bowls for a month. Other prizes and coupons will be given out throughout both days.

Aaron Weissman will be in charge of the restaurant’s daily operations after a lifelong career in the industrial distribution industry.

The Teriyaki Madness location is his first restaurant business.

Weissman said by bringing Teriyaki Madness to Great Falls, he’s realizing a major life ambition, and is excited to be bringing something new to the community.

Weissman explained, “I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant. I’ve been in industrial distribution for a lot of years. People might know the Weismann family here, and the opportunity came to go take advantage of this, and I’m excited.”

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant, located at 1710 10th Avenue South, seats 30 people indoors and has light outdoor seating available for about 12 people, and is expected to provide 30 jobs in the community.

It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The “fast-casual” franchise has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Nebraska. Click here to see the menu on the company website.

The 10th Avenue South building formerly housed an insurance agency, and before that a mortgage brokerage.

MTN News’ David Sherman