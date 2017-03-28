WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jon Tester on Tuesday said he hasn’t decided on how he will vote on Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch needs 60 votes to be confirmed.

Many democrats have said they will attempt to filibuster the Gorsuch confirmation, but Senator Tester said he is still taking feedback from Montanans.

Tester said Tuesday that he thinks confirming a Supreme Court justice is one of the most important decisions a senator can make and he is doing his due diligence before he commits his vote one way or the other.

“Look, I think I was the second senator to meet with him, asked him a number of questions that he referred to past precedent on and didn’t really answer them. And also did kind of the same thing during the hearing, especially as it revolved around Citizen’s United. And so I’ve got to do some more due diligence to make sure I’m doing the right thing here,” added Tester.

On Monday democrats forced a one week delay on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Gorsuch.

The committee is now scheduled to vote on April 3.

Montana’s other U.S. Senator; republican Steve Daines has vocalized his support for Gorsuch.