A FLOOD WARNING continues for Lodge Creek north of Havre, for the Milk River near Harlem, and for Big Muddy Creek in northeast Montana. The Big Muddy has experienced record high flood levels, and many roads around Plentywood and Reserve are closed because of water over the road surface. Turn around, don’t drown!

Most of the state was 10 to as much as 30 degrees warmer today than yesterday. This is the time of year when Montana can get hit with BIG spring storms that can produce thunderstorms, heavy rain, heavy snow, and big temperature swings. There is one of these storms moving through the West, but this storm will travel mainly south of Big Sky Country. The central Rockies will be hit with significant rain and mountain snow, and the northern extent of this storm will graze southern Montana on Thursday with some rain near Billings and snow up around Red Lodge and the Beartooth Highway. The rest of the state will be partly cloudy with temperatures close to the average high of 50. Friday will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday, a weak front will move through the state with rain showers and some mountain snow showers above about 6000′. Saturday will be cooler and cloudier than Sunday. The later half of the weekend will be warmer and drier, with highs in the 50s. Another weak storm system will come through the state early next week. At this time, the BIG spring storms should miss the state for now.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist