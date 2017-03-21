Happy Tuesday!

A FLOOD WARNING continues for Lodge Creek north of Havre, for the Milk River near Harlem, and for Big Muddy Creek in northeast Montana. The Big Muddy has experienced record high flood levels, and many roads around Plentywood and Reserve are closed because of water over the road surface. Turn around, don’t drown!

Showers, mountain snow, and even a few thunderstorms will move through western and central Montana tonight. Some freezing rain is possible along the Hi-Line. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday, after some spotty early-early morning ice on the Hi-Line, most of the state will be mild and mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms will continue over northwest Montana. Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s, but it will be a partly sunny and dry day for most of the state. Rain and higher elevation snow will fall down near Red Lodge to Billings and along the Wyoming border. Friday should be spectacular, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. This weekend, Saturday will be a little stormy with showers and some snow above about 6000 feet in the western half of the state. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with highs in the 50s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist