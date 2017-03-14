HELENA – A free-spirited adventure; the new brand for Montana’s Office of Tourism and Business Development after moving away from the ‘Get Lost’ campaign.

The Wisconsin based advertising agency, Hoffman York, rolled out its new $3 million warm season campaign to draw visitors from across the world to The Treasure State.

Using data generated from a survey done by Montana’s Department of Commerce for the first time in 10 years, many new strategies will be implemented, helping people ‘Discover Your Montana Moment.’

“Over the last year we’ve made a lot of changes here at the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development (MOTBD); one being restructuring internally to reflect the demands of the market. But also by finding inefficiencies within our agency structure which resulted in a new Agency of Record [Hoffman York],” explained Jenny Pelej, bureau chief of marketing for the MOTBD.

The survey found people are interested in an authentic, real experience in Montana. The data shows visitors are looking for ways to do their familiar activities in an unfamiliar place.

“People do appreciate this authentic, honest voice in our advertisements,” said Raylee Honeycutt, consumer marketing manager for the MOTBD.

“The advertisements they’ve seen is also the experience that they have when they come to Montana.”

Some of the new themes woven into the ads that will splash across webpages and magazines beginning March 20, will reflect the new targeted demographic – highly educated people, usually with families.

“With this new audience, you’re going to be seeing us in different publications than we’ve been in the past,” said Pelej.

Montana used to showcase the sprawling landscapes in magazines like Outside and Backpacker, but with the changing target demographic, the Tourism Office will sprinkle ads in Real Simple, The Wall Street Journal, Family Fun and Runner’s World.

That targeted group is more likely to spend about eight days in Montana and spend more money.

The typical warm season campaign will run from March until August with a new, shoulder season campaign to hit in the fall between September and October. The winter marketing campaigns will start in late October.

But as the images used in the ads change from season to season, “We’re seeing is that our tourism industry is almost becoming a year round industry for us,” Pelej said.

With updated data, the MOTBD can target different groups of visitors that are looking for that ‘free-spirited adventure’ experience.

“It’s about learning that this audience wants to come here not necessarily to do things, but to feel things,” Pelej added.

Not only does the targeted audience want to feel new experiences, Honeycutt said the new campaign strives to show how people can create their familiar routines in an unfamiliar place.

“But do things in a different way, so if you bike in a city, you can come to Montana and bike here, just in Glacier National Park or in the Rimrocks in Billings,” Honeycutt explained.

The national parks in Montana are only a portion of the campaign. With both Yellowstone and Glacier each setting visitation records the past few years, Pelej said they want visitors to explore beyond the boundaries of the parks.

“Our goal here has been to try and spread out visitation. We want to make sure we’re targeting the right people at the right time and sending them to the right places,” said Pelej.

The photographs used in the ads show places from corner to corner of the state with the intention to spread out visitors and ensure they find their Montana Moment.

“I think with the advertisements and with the campaign we have going, we’ll be able to feature a lot of different regions and locations throughout the state,” Honeycutt said.

According to the data, summer audiences tend to be families who schedule their vacations around school breaks, while the more affluent travels can come during the off peak times.

In addition to restructuring the way ads are put in front of potential visitors, the Tourism Office is working on ramping up the public relations strategies and combining that with the ever-changing world of social media.

“We’re in a global market now, we’re not just competing with other U.S. states, we’re coming with Iceland and other countries for the visitors to come here,” Pelej explained.

The campaign also integrates new ways to analyze how effective the advertisements really are when it comes to getting people to Montana.

Pelej said they are putting more emphasis on ways to re-target people with the ads and they have the ability to track when a visitor sees an ad all the way to the time that person comes to Montana.

“I’m just really excited to see what the future of this campaign is,” said Pelej optimistically.

While this new warm season campaign rolls out March 20, Pelej explained they have had the ability to track visitors for a few months now.

“We did have this recipe in place for the winter season and we saw a huge amount of success. We know that 67 percent of our visitors who saw an ad arrived in state within 30 days,” said Pelej.

“We also know from last warm season that 85 percent of people who came here were influenced to come here by one of our ads.”

Hoffman York’s contract with Montana began August 15, 2016 and is for one year, with the option to renew for seven years.

“We’re really excited with this new information in place and new strategies what the success for the warm season ends up being,” Pelej said.

Until then, the MOTBD continues to target that ideal Montana visitor, hoping they come to Montana and explore a “free-spirited adventure.”