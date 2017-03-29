HELENA – Ideal hiking season is almost here, but popular trails around the Helena Valley still have some icy buildup and muddy waters that could be a hazard to hikers

There are over 38 miles of trails in and around the city of Helena. The Helena Parks and Recreation Department goes through a process after every winter to inspect more than 38 miles of trail that stretch across the south hills of Helena.

Open lands manager for the city of Helena, Brad Langsather, said right now, Montana is in the spring melt out stage.

For example, at the top of Mount Ascension, on the east facing slope, there are still snow banks. As the lower areas lose their snow cover; the moisture drains out as the soil thaws, it can create a muddy mess.

“It’s just important that people realize north and south slopes are going to be fairly soft, especially if you go up in elevation from these lower foothills. Look at the route and realize that as you get up in elevation and as you get on these north and east facing slopes, it’s going to take a little longer for winter to go away in those areas,” said Langsather.

The city asks for help identifying hazards or issues with trails that have weathered through the winter. Trail officials want people who are hiking/biking the trials to self-report poor conditions.

Richard Belcourt, visiting Helena from Great Falls, said he doesn’t consider himself an experienced hiker but said he is always alert when hiking.

“If you come across somebody who’s maybe had a previous accident, and you weren’t there to see it but rocks came from that way, or a collapsed tree, or any wounded animals you may see, maybe want to call that in,” said Belcourt.

The south and west facing slopes in the lower foothills have mostly dried out, and are ideal right now. Whether it’s the city of Helena open lands trail system, or neighboring trails of the Helena National Forest and state lands, it’s a good idea to take precautions and know where you are headed.

Visit the city of Helena’s website for information on how to email/call in dangerous hiking trails.

The city requests as detailed descriptions as possible.