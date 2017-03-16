PABLO – In a story about a kid who has the confidence and courage to be himself, MTN met Josh, born female, but at a young age realized what he felt in his heart and what he saw in the mirror didn’t match.

Josh has received unconditional love and support after making the brave and honest decision about the rest of his life.

It’s a decision he hopes will help other kids who struggle with “who they really are.”

“I think around fourth (or) fifth grade, I thought, ‘Hey, this isn’t who I am. I’m not meant to be a girl,'” said Josh Crumley, who at 15 is confident about who he is.

“Sex and gender are two totally different things to me. Gender is in the brain, and how you identify. Sex is what’s in your pants and how you were identified at birth,” said Josh.

Years of soul searching led him to a realization and when he was in the seventh grade he sat his mom Mary down for a talk.

“I said, ‘Mom, can I tell you something’?” Josh recalled. She’s like, ‘What’? I was like, ‘How would you feel if I said I wanted to be a guy?’ She said, ‘I love you either way, guy or girl. You’re still my baby and I’m going to love you forever.’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m transgendered.'”

That revelation didn’t shock her. Mary knew her child felt different and when the pieces finally fell into place it didn’t diminish her love.

“Most of my concerns were for his safety, more than anything else,” Mary said. “I was worried about how it would change Josh’s path. I was worried about him being picked on. I was worried about him being bullied.”

His family was there this February at the Lake County Courthouse in Polson where his name was legally changed from his birth name to Josh.

“Fifty percent of transgendered people are suicidal, or will be at some point in their lives, so it’s important to support him to be his genuine self and not deal with depression when people are not accepted by their families,” Mary told MTN News.

Josh did struggle with anxiety and depression and had trouble fitting in at his old school. He was bullied for being different, challenged in every bathroom he’d try to use. This fall he enrolled at Two Eagle River High School in Pablo where he could be a student, a friend and just a freshman named Josh.

Since Josh started school at Two Eagle River High School he hasn’t wanted to miss a class. It’s a place that’s inclusive, where there are four other transgendered students.

“I think Native values, we don’t judge people, we take them as they are. We get students from every school on every reservation across the state, some from different tribes,” said Superintendent Rodney Bird. “Some have gender issues. We treat them like family, everyone’s accepted and don’t judge. You don’t see many cliques here. We are open and more accepting and I think that goes back to Native values.”

“There have been transgendered people in the Native American culture for thousands of years. They are called Two Spirits – that have both men and women qualities,” Mary said. “There is some thought in some tribes that it’s a blessing, to have both qualities.”

“He is not afraid to put himself out there and be a voice. I want to support that. I don’t want him to live a life of fear…(that) he can’t be who is in public,” Mary added.

“I’m going to fight for other trans kids and so many things are already happening to them. So many assaults and harassment in school. We need to stick together,” Josh said.

MTN News Reporter: Jill Valley