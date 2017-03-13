HELENA – Trial began Monday for a 52-year-old man charged with a violent attack that resulted in six-felony charges.

Timothy Craig Haithcox of Kalamazoo, Mich. is accused of attacking and seriously injuring a female companion in April of last year.

Charging documents said Haithcox came to the victim’s home after a night of drinking and attacked her.

He allegedly hit her, slammed her head into a medicine cabinet, chocked her until she was unconscious several times, kicked her repeatedly in the abdomen and severely damaged her knee, which had recently undergone replacement surgery.

The victim told investigators at one point during the attack she felt she’d never see her children or grandchildren again.

The trial is scheduled to last all week.