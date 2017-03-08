GARDINER – Bill Hoppe’s family has owned land halfway between Jardine and Gardiner for five generations. He can see Yellowstone National Park from his yard, but he also sees tribal hunters looking for bison and elk.

Hoppe mentioned a recent encounter with a hunter near his place, “A Native American came up the road put a shell in his gun and I said please don’t kill that elk, I begged him not to,”

Hoppe was referencing an incident where a six-point bull elk, who was hanging around his property, was shot by a Nez Perce hunter, and moments later two more smaller elk were taken.

The tribes are there to hunt bison as part of their treaty agreement, the understanding is they can shoot other wildlife including elk if there are no bison.

Story continues below



This year, however, the bison are plentiful, in fact hunters have taken more than 400 bison so far this season.

It’s estimated that the Nez Perce have killed about 30 elk.

Hoppe looks at next year, “Maybe there are not a lot of bison, does that mean the Nez Perce can come here and kill all the elk they want?”

Fish, Wildlife and Parks said they have no jurisdiction over the tribal hunt, but they’ve asked the Nez Perce to stop hunting elk.

The agency has already restricted the elk hunt in this region because numbers are down.

Hoppe called on the Governor to help, asking that tribal hunters be required to follow state hunting laws and hunt during the designating season.

MTN reporter: Judy Slate