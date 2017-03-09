(UPDATE) HAMILTON – A Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant is recovering at a Missoula hospital after he was hit head on by a vehicle south of Hamilton Thursday morning.

Trooper Andrew Novak told MTN News a man driving a Dodge Intrepid was traveling south on Highway 93 near mile marker 43 around 6 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle negotiating a curve.

Trooper Novak said the snow covered roads and extremely worn tires on the Dodge caused the car to cross the center lane crashing head on with Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett’s patrol vehicle.

Novak said Bennett was able to slow down some and had steered his car onto the shoulder, but was unable to avoid the collision.

Both drivers were taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, with serious injuries. MHP reported Sgt. Bennett suffered a shattered ankle in the accident and will be undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon.

Highway 93 has reopened in that area.

