DEERFIELD, MASS. – Staying awake during long road trips isn’t always easy, some people drink coffee or energy drinks, but one truck driver has allegedly driven, nonstop from Seattle to Deerfield, Mass. fueled on meth, LSD and cocaine.

Deerfield Police Department reported early Wednesday morning that just after noon on Tuesday officers responded to Circle K at 1 off of Interstate 91 for a despondent truck driver.

The commercial truck driver was locked out of his truck. When Sgt. Harry Ruddock III spoke with him he acted combative and appeared to have been using drugs.

The driver admitted to using crystal methamphetamine, LSD and cocaine.

Other officers from the surrounding communities also responded.

The police posted on Facebook that it appeared the driver didn’t rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast.

They expressed their gratitude that the driver did not kill anyone on his drive.

The officers reported that they struggled to get the truck driver to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center, admitting they thought he was a danger to himself and others.

The trailer truck was impounded and brought to the Whately Truck stop for full inspection by the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.

The driver has been charged with OUI (operating under the influence of) Drugs by Deerfield Police. He will be facing several other motor vehicle violations by State Police Commercial Vehicle Section.

KTVH has not yet been able to confirm the driver’s identity. It is also unknown at this time if the route he took was through Montana.