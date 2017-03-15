HELENA – Two Helena teens are taking their bow and arrow skills to the next level.

Isabel and Eloise Hansemann will be competing in the 2017 Archery U.S. Indoor National Championships March 18-19 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The sisters practice three to four days a week. Eloise started shooting at age six, and at 12 years old, has been practicing for half her life. Isabel has been honing in on her target for more than eight years.

In Montana, it can be difficult to practice with long and snowy winters. But thanks to the Lewis and Clark Archers Club, they are able to practice what they love indoors.

Eloise said the practice is very necessary, because, “It’s a mind game.”

But despite the intense focus needed, she said she loves the exercise of the sport nonetheless.

The Archers Club is open for members of all ages. Seven-year-old Callah Kenney may one of the youngest shooters, she’s been aiming for the bulls-eye since she was five.

“I was watching movies about it [archery] and it kind of convinced me to start shooting,” Kenney explained.

She even is a state champion after winning her division last year.

This is the first time the Hansemann sisters will be competing at the indoor national championships, but are not strangers to competing in larger competitions.

The Lewis and Clark Archers Club is moving to their new location on at 3653 E. Highway 12, after previously being located in the old Kessler Brewing Company building, shared with Buffalo Jump Archery who is also moving to the same new location.

The club is hosting an open house March 25, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.