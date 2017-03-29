HELENA – A judge set bond at $50,000 for two Helena men charged with arson.

27-year-old Noah Province and 61-year-old William Carver Jr. appeared in justice court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of seven suspicious fires in the Helena area starting just before midnight Tuesday night.

Court records said a witness noticed a vehicle drive away from one of the fires and alerted police officers.

The Helena Police located the car and stopped it.

Court documents also said the driver, identified as Carver, told officers that he and Province had been driving around and Province had started several fires.

Province told officers he didn’t remember much of what he’d done Tuesday night.

The fires damaged several structures, including a garage attached to a home where someone was sleeping.

The damage was estimated at over $1,500.

Province has been charged with felony arson.

Carter has been charged with felony arson, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.