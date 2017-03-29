MISSOULA – A University of Montana professor said a rollback in environmental regulations announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday will likely create negative long-term effects on the environment.

Director of Environmental Studies Program Len Broberg said he is curious to see how President Trump’s executive order will play out based on conflicting comments the president has made, pointing to the Trump’s statement that he wants to preserve clean air.

Broberg said the rollback could pose a threat if it deregulates the reduction of mercury released from coal-fired power plants. He also stressed the importance of moving forward in reducing our carbon footprint.

“The carbon we emit now commits us to a pathway, and the sooner we make changes the less expensive, and the less troublesome it’s going to be. Every year we delay in taking any action to reduce carbon emissions, it commits us to greater warming,” Broberg said.

Story continues below



He also told MTN News that we will lose time if the Trump Administration is successful in enforcing the proposed changes.

MTN’s Russ Thomas