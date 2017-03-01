UPDATE: Former Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke was sworn in Wednesday as secretary of the Interior Department, assuming oversight of 400 million acres of public land, mostly in the West.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office hours after the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Zinke by a vote of 68-31. Several Democrats from Western states as well as those facing tough re-election campaigns next year, including Montana’s Jon Tester, Indiana’s Joe Donnelly and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted for Zinke, a Republican.

Zinke was a U.S. Navy Seal and served in the Montana Legislature before winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.

Zinke outlined his plans for the Interior Department during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in January.

He told the committee he planned to restore trust by working with states, local communities and tribes on balancing use between energy and natural resource development, recreation and conservation.

Zinke also highlighted the need to give rangers and field managers the flexibility to address issues and reduce bureaucracy and he talked about being committed to addressing the $12.5 billion backlog of maintenance in national parks with infrastructure spending.

Zinke is the first Montanan named to a cabinet level position in a presidential administration.

With Zinke confirmed as Interior Secretary it is now up to Montana Governor Steve Bullock set a special election to fill Montana’s lone U.S. House seat.

This is a developing story. Stay with MTN throughout the day for more details.