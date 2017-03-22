GREAT FALLS – The University of Great Falls recently announced that it is enhancing its core curriculum, with emphasis on the Catholic intellectual tradition to meet the career and educational needs of students.

“This core embraces the best practices of Catholic universities and better connects us with our Catholic roots,” said Timothy Laurent, the UGF vice-president for academic affairs. “It aims to prepare students not only for the job market but also as future leaders, by emphasizing a sound moral and intellectual foundation.”

The new curriculum focuses on “forming the whole person” and preparing graduates to lead with integrity and compassion, according to Laurent.

A service-learning requirement will put classroom inquiry into action through volunteer work and internships, largely in the Great Falls community.

A “writing across the curriculum” component will ensure that students learn to communicate effectively.

Sarah Spangler, associate professor of theology at UGF, will oversee the core curriculum, to ensure all courses meet core objectives and assess student outcomes.

UGF president Anthony Aretz explained, “This new core curriculum is a strong foundation that will complement any student’s chosen area of study by drawing on the wisdom of the past to examine the essential ethical questions of our time. Questions such as ‘What is truth?’ and ‘What does it mean to be human?’ will be addressed, as students engage in ongoing dialogue between faith and reason.”

The core curriculum is common for all majors, both campus-based and distance learning students.

The new curriculum was developed by a faculty committee and approved by the faculty at large this semester.

It will take effect when the Fall semester begins later this year.

MTN’s Michelle Morgan