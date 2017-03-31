MISSOULA – The March Madness NCAA basketball brackets are for most people a guessing game, but participants in a University of Montana study peered into the future before selecting their final four.

That’s at least the belief of some study participants, who believed they were hypnotized by University of Montana Prof. John Sommers-Flanagan before filling out their brackets.

“I got the idea some years ago when I was working with some interns and one asked me to hypnotize him to go back in time and see what kind of other lives he had,” said Sommers-Flanagan. “And I said yes, but it may not be accurate, you may remember things that didn’t happen.”

The hypnotism is part of a light-hearted study meant to see how confident participants are in their bracket selections based on a supposed look into the future.

The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board.

About 40 participants were brought in and asked to complete a March Madness bracket.

Sommers-Flanagan then separated participants into two groups: one group was hypnotized and the other was given a 20-minute lesson about the teams and statistical odds.

“It looks like the results from the hip group are somewhat erratic,” said Sommers-Flanagan.

“People made up all kind of wild selections after they were hypnotized. I had a few people in the hypnosis group have Creighton going all the way,” he said.

His hypothesis is that both education and hypnosis will increase participants’ confidence in their second bracket.

“What I hope to show is that real education is more effective even when it comes to filling out your March Madness bracket,” said Sommers-Flanagan.

“Real education is more important than raising someone’s hope that they think they can do better,” he said.

But it won’t be clear until the championship game on April 3 how well anyone did.

Each of the brackets was uploaded onto ESPN’s website, which tracks each selection.

According to ESPN, only 164 out of 18.8 million entries were correct after the first round of games.

Sommers-Flanagan plans to analyze the data and present the findings later at psychology conferences.

