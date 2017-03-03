MISSOULA (AP) — Enrollment at the University of Montana has dropped slightly, but university officials say they are hopeful that trend will reverse.

The head count fell 2.8 percent to 11,615 students.

UM President Sheila Stearns said Thursday that she had thought the head count would fall closer to 11,000, making the current number a pleasant surprise.

UM has experienced falling enrollment since 2010, with an overall 24 percent degrees over the years despite its high academic rankings. In 2016, the university hired a vice president with enrollment expertise.

Story continues below



Stearns says she anticipates enrollment leveling out in the next two years thanks to new recruitment strategies.